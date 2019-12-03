Harry Dunn’s family hoping to discuss case with President Trump and PM

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn said she hopes to discuss her son’s case with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson while the two leaders meet in London. Credit: PA

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn said she hopes to discuss her son’s case with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson while the two leaders meet in London. Charlotte Charles joined crowds outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night as the Queen hosted a reception attended by Mr Trump, Mr Johnson and other Nato leaders, to mark 70 years of the Nato alliance. Mrs Charles, who stood in front of a large banner featuring a photo of her son, said she had travelled to London “to continue to raise awareness” of her son’s case with political leaders.

Harry Dunn. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

She added: “We also put out an email to Boris Johnson’s team just a couple of days ago to see if there was any possibility at all of just grabbing a couple of minutes with him and President Trump together. “We had an email back to say that our email was having some attention and consideration, it’s probably just a standard email, but us as a family would not be able to give up the opportunity of being in London just in case they ever did ring and say we’ve got a few minutes. “We don’t think it’s going to happen but we couldn’t sit at home just in case.” Harry’s family are demanding that American Anne Sacoolas, 42, who allegedly collided with Harry’s motorbike then fled to the US after claiming diplomatic immunity, return to face justice. The teenager’s family met with Mr Trump at the White House in October, with Mrs Charles describing the president as “gracious” and “welcoming”. She added: “But it was quite evident within a couple of minutes of being in the Oval Office that he wanted us there to try and smooth things over as such and have us meet with Anne Sacoolas who was in the next room. “He was probably hoping that we would just then go away and grieve.” Mrs Charles said it was “upsetting” that the UK and the Queen were hosting Mr Trump while he was “harbouring” the suspect in Harry’s case.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump are attending Nato meetings. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA