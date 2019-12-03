- ITV Report
-
Hero who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a pole, said he 'acted instinctively'
Lukasz, the Fishmongers' Hall porter who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a pole, said he "acted instinctively" and has sent his condolences to the families and victims of "this sad and pointless attack".
In a statement released through the Met Police, Lukasz, the Fishmongers' Hall porter who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a pole, said he "acted instinctively".
He said: "On the afternoon of Friday, 29 November I was working at Fishmongers Hall as normal when the unimaginable and tragic terrorist attack happened.
"I and several others tried to stop a man from attacking people inside the building. I did this using a pole I found. Someone else was holding a narwhal tusk.
"The man attacked me, after which he left the building. A number of us followed him out but I stopped at the bollards of the bridge. I had been stabbed and was later taken to hospital to be treated. I am thankful that I have now been able to return home.
"When the attack happened, I acted instinctively. I am now coming to terms with the whole traumatic incident and would like the space to do this in privacy, with the support of my family.
"I would like to express my condolences to the families who have lost precious loved ones. I would like to send my best wishes to them and everyone effected by this sad and pointless attack."