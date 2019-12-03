Hero who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a pole, said he 'acted instinctively'

Lukasz, the Fishmongers' Hall porter who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a pole, said he "acted instinctively" and has sent his condolences to the families and victims of "this sad and pointless attack".

In a statement released through the Met Police, Lukasz, the Fishmongers' Hall porter who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a pole, said he "acted instinctively".

He said: "On the afternoon of Friday, 29 November I was working at Fishmongers Hall as normal when the unimaginable and tragic terrorist attack happened.

"I and several others tried to stop a man from attacking people inside the building. I did this using a pole I found. Someone else was holding a narwhal tusk.