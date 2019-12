High street coffee chains failing to reduce sugar in festive drinks, study finds

High street coffee chains are failing to reduce the sugar content in their festive hot drinks – with some increasing since 2016, according to a study. Action on Sugar said those looking for an alternative to cow’s milk are unknowingly consuming excessive sugar due to a lack of labelling and the perception that vegan options are healthier. The charity, based at Queen Mary University of London, analysed both the sugar and calorie content of the largest available sizes of 124 hot chocolates and 79 seasonal lattes made with milk and milk alternatives. It found that certain seasonal beverages contain almost as much sugar as three cans of Coca-Cola, with almost all of the largest available size products receiving a red traffic light for total sugars. Action on Sugar said 27% of products directly comparable with a similar study in 2016 had increased their sugar content. A regular vanilla latte from KFC had 19g of sugar in 2016 but now contains 26g, though a mocha from the outlet has reduced from 45.1g of sugar to 21g over the same period.

Credit: PA Graphics

Costa has decreased the sugar content of some products by more than 50% since 2016. Registered nutritionist Holly Gabriel, of Action on Sugar, said: “It is shocking that so many high street coffee chains are wilfully putting their customers’ health at risk despite Public Health England (PHE) setting sugar reduction targets for sugary milk drinks in 2018. “Responsible coffee shops have shown reformulation is possible within this category. “For example, Costa have made some significant reductions in sugar since 2016 and some now offer smaller sizes as standard for seasonal drinks. “Coffee shops and cafes need to take much greater steps to reduce the levels of sugar and portion sizes, promote lower sugar alternatives and stop pushing indulgent extras at the till.” The study found that Starbucks’ Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate with whipped cream, using oat milk and in venti size, had the highest sugar content of the hot chocolates surveyed. It contained more than 23 teaspoons, or 93.7g, of sugar and 758 calories – equivalent to four white chocolate and strawberry muffins from Tesco. The seasonal latte with the most sugar is the Starbucks Gingerbread Latte with oat milk in venti size, containing more than 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories. There were variations in the sugar content of milk alternatives used in hot chocolates and seasonal lattes. A venti latte with oat milk from Starbucks had more than seven teaspoons of sugar and 350 calories. But a venti latte with almond milk from Starbucks contained under three teaspoons of sugar and 121 calories.

Credit: PA Graphics