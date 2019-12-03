- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn 'very sorry' over Labour party anti-Semitism
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very sorry" for "everything that has happened" in his party regarding anti-Semitism.
In an interview with ITV's This Morning, the Labour leader was repeatedly asked to apologise to the Jewish community for any anti-Semitism by party members.
He said: "Our party and me do not accept anti-Semitism in any form... obviously I'm very sorry for everything that has happened.
"But I want to make this very clear: I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it, other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism.
"Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives and by us because of it. We just do not accept it in any form whatsoever."
During an interview with Andrew Neil last month, Corbyn down turned the chance to apologise on four occasions to the Chief Rabbi.
Corbyn accused Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis of being wrong about part of his criticism of Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism.
Corbyn told Neil: “I’m looking forward to having a discussion with him because I want to hear why he would say such a thing.”
Corbyn told This Morning he was also open to meeting with members of the Jewish community to discuss the matter.