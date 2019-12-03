Jeremy Corbyn 'very sorry' over Labour party anti-Semitism

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very sorry" for "everything that has happened" in his party regarding anti-Semitism.

In an interview with ITV's This Morning, the Labour leader was repeatedly asked to apologise to the Jewish community for any anti-Semitism by party members.

He said: "Our party and me do not accept anti-Semitism in any form... obviously I'm very sorry for everything that has happened.

"But I want to make this very clear: I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it, other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism.

"Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives and by us because of it. We just do not accept it in any form whatsoever."