Jury to decide if Elon Musk defamed British cave diver with 'pedo' tweet

Eighteen months ago, Vernon Unsworth helped plan one of the most challenging cave rescues of all time.

But today he was in a dramatically different environment, heading into a Los Angeles court room to defend his reputation, he said: "I've come 5,000 miles just to get a verdict that it's not true."

The remarkable rescue of the 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach captivated the world.

The tech billionaire Elon Musk offered to build a mini-sub to rescue the trapped boys, an idea that Unsworth ridiculed as utterly impractical given the twisting passageways inside the flooded cave system.

Musk angrily responded at the time with this tweet: "Sorry, pedo guy, you really did ask for it."

He subsequently deleted it and apologised.

Elon Musk and his legal team will be claiming to the jury that in that infamous tweet describing Unsworth as a "pedo guy" was just intended as a casual insult, and was not meant to suggest that the acclaimed cave diver was an actual paedophile.

The problem of course is that Musk's Twitter profile is immense - he is nearly 30,000,000 followers.