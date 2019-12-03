London Bridge terror attack continues to dominate headlines on Tuesday

The London Bridge terror attack continues to dominate Tuesday's headlines. Credit: Twitter/The Guardian/Daily Express

Tuesday’s papers are dominated by responses to the terror attack in the capital, as well as coverage ahead of the General Election. The father of terror victim Jack Merritt has written on the front of The Guardian that his son would be “livid his death has been used to further an agenda of hate”.

The Daily Express carries a photograph of the father, Dave Merritt, holding his son’s girlfriend at a memorial event and encouraging the community to “extinguish hatred with his kindess”.

The Independent says ministers have begun an “urgent review” of terrorists facing imminent release from prison in the wake of the attack, with The Times reporting 200 “extremists face curbs on movement” which could lead to them being banned from large towns and cities.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has been asked by independent researchers to “come clean” on whether the Labour Party has helped spread Russian disinformation during the election campaign.

The i says the media won’t decide the election, saying instead: “You decide”.

The Daily Mail says the Duke of York faces “new TV humiliation” after the woman who alleges she had sex with him appeared on the BBC’s Panorama programme, with Metro leading on Virginia Giuffre saying she was “trafficked for Andrew”.

The Financial Times reports on the new EU financial services chief saying the bloc is ready to halt the City of London’s access to the post-Brexit market.

And the Daily Star decries “snowflakes” and says the world has “gone PC mad” due to Mr Men character Mr Clever being called a sexist.