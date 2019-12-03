Manhunt continues after boy killed in hit-and-run outside school

A manhunt has been launched after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a “deliberate” hit-and-run crash outside an Essex school. Four teenagers, who are thought to be pupils at Debden Park High School in Loughton, and a 53-year-old woman were also injured when the car ploughed into them. A murder probe has been launched as Essex Police search for Terry Glover, a 51-year-old man from Loughton. Officers are also trying to trace a silver Ford Ka, with the registration LS08 OKW, which is believed to have been damaged in the crash in Willingale Road.

Credit: PA Graphics

Head teacher Helen Gascoyne, said the school had been “devastated” by the death of one of its students and that pupils will be offered counselling on Tuesday. Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman told reporters on Monday night: “We believe that the collision was deliberate and as such we have launched a murder investigation. “We are investigating whether or not this incident may have been connected with another incident nearby.” Ms Harman said searches have been carried out to try to locate Glover, and appealed directly to him to come forward. “Please contact us. We need to talk to you,” she said. Police were called to the scene shortly after the end of the school day, at around 3.20pm on Monday. East of England Ambulance Service sent 15 ambulances and 10 other vehicles, while three air ambulances were mobilised. A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he died, while two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman were also hurt.

Police on the corner of Jessel Drive and Willingale Road Credit: Rick Findler/PA

Essex Police said they were treated at the scene or in hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby said: “This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved. “I would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene. “I would urge anyone with information, dashcam footage, or who may have seen anything on social media that they think could be crucial to call us on 101 and quote incident number 726 of 2 December.” Debden Park is a mixed academy school for pupils aged 11 to 18, which specialises in the performing arts and received a rating of “outstanding” in its most recent Ofsted inspection, according to its prospectus.

The scene near Debden Park High School Credit: Rick Findler/PA