Melania Trump opts for patriotic decorations for Christmas

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas. Decorations authorised by the first lady have incorporated red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. The traditional gingerbread White House shares its stage with American landmarks including the Statue of Liberty and Golden Gate Bridge.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

President Donald Trump, the first lady an their son Barron have written a patriotic introduction to a souvenir book all White House visitors will receive as a holiday keepsake. “It is with great joy that our family welcomes you to the White House this holiday season as we celebrate the Spirit of America,” it says. “We hope you enjoy our tribute to the traditions, customs and history that make our nation great.” The White House previewed the decorations for journalists on Monday before Trump and the first lady departed for London. Journalists were also admitted to the grounds of the Naval Observatory, the official residence for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, to see the Christmas decorations there. The East Colonnade of the White House is lined with double rows of see-through panels etched with more than 60 examples of American design, innovation and architecture, ranging from the Woolworth Building in New York City to the Space Needle in Seattle.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.