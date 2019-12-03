Model Veronika Didusenko launches discrimination challenge against Miss World after losing crown for having a child

A beauty queen is mounting a legal challenge against Miss World after she was stripped of her title - for being a mother.

Model Veronika Didusenko had won the title of Miss Ukraine in 2018, before going on to win Miss World.

But just days later, she had her crown removed after it was discovered she had a five-year-old son and had at one point been married.

She has now announced a court battle against Miss World, which is the world's biggest beauty pageant.

The competition relies on rules originally written in 1951, a time when the world was significantly more divided and segregated.

"It's not about getting the crown back, it's about showing that women are able to achieve whatever they want, regardless of whether they have children, a husband or not," she told ITV News.