Boris Johnson will tell Nato allies it is 'one for all, and all for one'

Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

Boris Johnson will remind allies that it is "one for all, and all for one" in an attempt to bring harmony to the top of Nato and to keep their people safe. The prime minister's words, echoing the famous phrase of The Three Musketeers, a novel written by renowned French author Alexandre Dumas, will have pointed resonance for French President Emmanuel Macron. Mr Macron has been accused of playing the role of agitator-in-chief in the run up to Nato's 70th anniversary preparations in London on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump branded Mr Macron's comments - saying that Nato was "brain dead" - as "very nasty" before the pair met on Tuesday at the US ambassador's residence in London.

French President Emmanuel Macron labelled Nato as 'brain dead.' Credit: PA

Mr Macron's comments were prompted by Turkey's incursion against the Kurds in northern Syria without warning other Nato members. The Kurds are regarded by most Nato members as key allies in the fight against so-called Islamic State (IS) - following the US decision to withdraw troops from the region. Mr Macron later acknowledged in a tweet that his statements had "triggered some reactions" but said he stood by his remarks. Leaders from the 29 Nato member states will meet at The Grove, a country house near Watford for the Nato summit on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking with Chancellor of Germany at the Buckingham Palace reception. Credit: PA

The leaders attended a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen, on Tuesday evening, and visited Downing Street. The infamous family photo of the Queen, flanked by the Nato leaders, was taken at Buckingham Palace.

Leaders from the Nato states join the Queen and the Prince of Wales for a group picture. Credit: PA

While outside Buckingham Palace, Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, who was killed in a car crash involving the wife of a US diplomat, spoke to reporters about her hopes of discussing her son’s case with Mr Johnson and Mr Trump. Ms Charles explained the family had sent an email to the prime minister’s office requesting a meeting with the two leaders. She added: “We had an email back to say that our email was having some attention and consideration, it’s probably just a standard email, but us as a family would not be able to give up the opportunity of being in London just in case they ever did ring and say we’ve got a few minutes. “We don’t think it’s going to happen but we couldn’t sit at home just in case.” Mr Johnson told reporters during an election campaign visit to Wiltshire he is “hopeful” progress can be made in returning the US suspect to the UK. But the prime minister sounded a note of caution as he insisted progress is “by no means a certainty” when asked if he would be pressing US President Donald Trump for the return of Anne Sacoolas.

Charlotte Charles , the mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, speaking to the media outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Mr Trump confirmed on Tuesday the NHS will not be on the table during UK-US trade talks and said he "never even thought about it" including the health service in future talks. Mr Johnson said he could "categorically rule out" that "any part of the NHS will be on the table in any trade negotiations", adding this included pharmaceuticals. While the US president also said he had "no thoughts" on the upcoming general election. He told reporters that he was willing to "work with anybody" and that he did not want to "complicate" the December 12 poll.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates explains what the Nato summit will bring

The meeting in Watford on Wednesday is expected to consider new threats, including in the areas of cyber and space, after the alliance last month declared space one of its operational domains alongside air, land, sea and cyber. Mr Johnson will remind the allies that their commitment to Nato has helped keep people across the globe safe since its inception in 1949.

President Donald Trump arriving at the Downing Street reception. Credit: PA