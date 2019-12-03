- ITV Report
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un opens new 'socialist utopia' city of Samjiyon
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has opened a new city - dubbed a "socialist utopia" - close to the Chinese border.
Samjiyon is close to where Mr Kim's father was born and is located near Mount Paektu in the country's north.
The new city comes complete with hotels and a ski resort.
Built for around 4,000 families, state broadcasters have called it the “epitome of modern civilization”.
Mr Kim opened the city in a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday with a reported army march from those who helped with the build.
North Korea's number two official Choe Ryong Hae, former prime minister Pak Pong Ju and incumbent Kim Jae Ryong also attended the ceremony.
Construction on the city had been delayed because of a shortage of materials and labour.
State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) called the project successful, saying it has "turned into an example of a mountainous modern city under socialism".
Mount Paektu is said to play an important part in North Korean culture, can be seen in the country's national emblem and heard in the national anthem.