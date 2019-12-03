Number of Irish homeless up by 117 in October

The number of people in emergency accommodation increased by more than 100 in October. There was a total of 10,514 people living in emergency accommodation across Ireland, according to government’s monthly report, made up of 6,688 adults and 3,826 children. The figures included 1,733 families. This represents an overall increase of 117 in the numbers from the September report. The government say the increase in adults “was expected following the introduction of additional emergency beds recently”. The government do not count rough sleepers in their official figures, meaning the addition of new beds has increased the number of people being counted, moving them from the street or other accommodation means not counted by the government, into official statistics.

A homeless man attends the demonstration in Dublin Credit: PA

The government’s homeless figures have been widely criticised as they also do not include those granted asylum but continuing to live in direct provision, nore people living in women’s refuges. Some campaigners and opposition politicians have put the number as high as 13,000. The government also published their Homeless Quarterly Progress Report on Tuesday, which noted the number of families presenting to homeless services in the Dublin region decreased in October to 158, compared with 169 in September. There were 213 fewer families presenting to homeless services in the Dublin region in the first nine months of the year, in comparison with 2018. The figures were produced just hours before embattled Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy survived a vote of no confidence in the Dail by 56 votes to 53, with 35 abstentions. Despite the number of homeless people continuing to rise, Mr Murphy said it was proof his plan was working.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.