Player scoops £40 million in seventh UK EuroMillions win of the year

A UK ticket-holder has scooped the £40m jackpot. Credit: PA

A lucky ticket-holder has become the seventh UK EuroMillions winner this year – scooping £40 million. Tuesday’s winning EuroMillions numbers are 18, 31, 32, 38, 48, with Lucky Stars 04 and 12. The winner will take home £40,957,696.60. The result comes just weeks after West Sussex couple 42-year-old builder Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka won £105 million.

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka Thomson, 41, celebrate their £105 million EuroMillions win. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “One very lucky UK ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s entire £40 million EuroMillions jackpot. This massive win follows hot on the heels of Steve and Lenka Thomson, who won an incredible £105 million last month. “Tonight’s big winner has scooped the seventh EuroMillions jackpot banked in the UK this year.”

Speaking about his huge win last month, father-of-three Mr Thomson said he felt like he was having a heart attack when he realised he had the winning numbers on his Lucky Dip ticket. He said landing the jackpot meant “it’s going to be a good Christmas”, but pledged he would not give up his job. Mr Thomson said his and his wife’s priority would be buying a new house with a bedroom each for their daughter and their two sons, who currently share in a “shoebox” three-bedroom house in Selsey, West Sussex.

Frances Connolly, 52, and Patrick Connolly, 54, from Moira in Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year’s Day lottery draw. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA