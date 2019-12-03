Police called in to investigate alleged racist abuse against Jofra Archer

The cricket player was the subject of racist abuse during a game against New Zealand. Credit: PA

New Zealand Cricket has referred the alleged racist abuse towards England paceman Jofra Archer by a spectator in last week's first Test to police. Hours after England's defeat in Mount Maunganui, Archer revealed he had heard "racial insults" from "one guy" while returning to the pavilion in an incident that led to a wide-ranging inquiry from an apologetic home board.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The investigation included scrutinising CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing bystanders and obtaining material on social media - although New Zealand Cricket has been unable to conclusively identify the individual. However, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White feels what it has gathered is enough to justify lodging a complaint with Tauranga Police.

Police have been looking at CCTV after the alleged racist incident. Credit: PA