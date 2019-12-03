Pregnant woman seriously injured in Leicester hit-and-run

A heavily pregnant woman has been seriously injured in an apparent hit-and-run in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Aylestone Road, near the junction with Park Hill Drive, at about 9.30pm on Monday, Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

The woman was cycling when she was involved in a collision with a vehicle believed to be a white van.

"The cyclist, a woman in her 40s who is heavily pregnant, has been left with serious injuries," police said.

She has been taken by ambulance to the Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment.