Second person found after three go missing for two weeks in Australian outback

A man who went missing whilst off-roading in Australia has been found after two weeks in the outback.

Phu Tran is the second of the three-person party to be discovered, with one member still missing.

The group became stranded after taking a wrong turn in the outback and managing to get their vehicle stuck in a riverbed.

They stayed there for several days, digging into sand below the vehicle to shelter from the sun and surviving on minimal rations.

It appears at some point the trio went their separate ways, although it is not clear when this happened.