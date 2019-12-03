- ITV Report
-
Star Wars fan gets dying wish to watch latest film before its release
A dying Star Wars fan and his son have been treated to a special screening of the latest film after Disney granted him his final wish.
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is not due to hit cinemas until December 19, a date the patient does not think he would be well enough to make.
But after Rowans Hospice posted the request online, fans and even the Walt Disney company chief executive Robert Iger helped them to create "a truly magical moment" for the patient and his son.
The film was delivered to the hospice in Purbrook, Hampshire, by a "minder" from Disney who made the fan sign forms to promise not to disclose any of the plot before its official release.
Something the fan was happy to do as it is a film he has "been waiting to see since 1977" when the first film was released.
Following the screening, the patient - who has not been named - thanked "everyone that has helped to make this happen".
“I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen," he said.
"During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family."
The patient went on to add: "The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds!”
His wife added: “We are truly humbled by everyone’s support.
"What has happened over the past few days has been truly mind-blowing.
"From a simple conversation, to witnessing the out pouring of generosity has been amazing.
"The massive Star Wars community has been incredible.
"The amazing people who have visited, along with the messages and gifts we have received have provided us with an opportunity to talk to our son more about the reality of his Dad’s condition.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this happen.
"We will be forever grateful for these wonderful memories.”
Rowans Hospice support patients with life-limiting illnesses in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire.
Health Care Support Worker Lisa Davies noticed the patient's Boba Fett tattoo which sparked the idea to share his request online.
Ms Davies said she was "utterly speechless" with the response from Disney, adding: "We cannot thank Disney enough for helping us to fulfill our patient's wish, we totally appreciate that they have had to move mountains to make this happen!"
Marketing Manager Julie Strutt added: “We are so thankful to all of the staff at Disney who have given up special time with their families to offer something special during American Thanksgiving."