Star Wars fan gets dying wish to watch latest film before its release

A patient was joined by storm troopers, Chewbacca and a Mace Windu lookalike in a Star Wars themed party. Credit: Rowans Hospice

A dying Star Wars fan and his son have been treated to a special screening of the latest film after Disney granted him his final wish. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is not due to hit cinemas until December 19, a date the patient does not think he would be well enough to make. But after Rowans Hospice posted the request online, fans and even the Walt Disney company chief executive Robert Iger helped them to create "a truly magical moment" for the patient and his son.

Disney sent a 'minder' to look after the film for the special screening. Credit: Rowans Hospice

The film was delivered to the hospice in Purbrook, Hampshire, by a "minder" from Disney who made the fan sign forms to promise not to disclose any of the plot before its official release. Something the fan was happy to do as it is a film he has "been waiting to see since 1977" when the first film was released. Following the screening, the patient - who has not been named - thanked "everyone that has helped to make this happen". “I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen," he said. "During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family." The patient went on to add: "The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds!”