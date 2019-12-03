UK Weather Forecast: Mostly dry with some winter sunshine

Today: Most areas dry, chilly with sunny spells. Northwest Scotland will be milder but with a little drizzle.

Tonight: Cloud breaks, will allow patchy frost and fog to form again. Turning wet and windy across the far northwest later.

Wednesday: Rain in the far northwest will push across northern areas through the day. Clearer skies and blustery showers to move in from behind. Staying dry and cold further south with some sunshine after fog clears.