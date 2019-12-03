Prince William watches military exercise on final day of Kuwait visit

William watches UK and Kuwaiti troops take part in Exercise Desert Warrior Credit: Tim Rooke/PA

The Duke of Cambridge watched British troops and their Kuwaiti counterparts storm a building during a dramatic military exercise as his tour of the Middle Eastern country ended. William was an observer as soldiers threw stun grenades into the premises which echoed to the sound of gunfire, albeit blanks, as they ran inside to confront the enemy. Wearing protective glasses and ear defenders, the Duke had a ringside seat for Exercise Desert Warrior - a drill which would have been familiar to him from his time as an Army officer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Under the exercise, British troops train alongside Kuwaitis twice a year for four weeks, in a defence and security collaboration that can trace its origins back to the Treaty of Friendship signed between Kuwait and the UK in 1899. Major Ben Smyth, commander of Malta Company, 2nd Battalion, the Mercian Regiment, hosted William’s visit to the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali National Guard Camp in northern Kuwait, close to the Iraqi border.