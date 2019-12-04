Former England cricket captain Bob Willis dies, aged 70

Bob Willis worked in the media after retirement. Credit: PA

Former England captain and cricket pundit Bob Willis has died at the age of 70, Sky Sports has announced. The pace bowler played 90 Tests for England and has been a popular figure in broadcasting since his retirement in 1984. Willis' family released a statement to Sky News which read: "We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."

Willis was a fearsome fast bowler during his career. Credit: PA

Willis' most famous moment as a player came in the 1981 Ashes series as his eight for 43 fired England to a remarkable win in the third Test at Headingley. He is England's fourth highest wicket-taker of all time with 325 wickets.

Tributes poured in following the announcement. His former county, Surrey, said: "All at Surrey County Cricket Club are devastated to learn of the passing of former Surrey and England bowler Bob Willis. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time." Former England bowler Mike Selvey tweeted: "Just received the saddest of sad news. Bob Willis, great fast bowler, opponent, team mate, room mate, and wonderful bloke has passed away. Condolences to Lauren and family."

