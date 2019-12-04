Body found in hunt for third missing person in Australian outback

Police in Australia have found a body in the hunt for a person missing in the outback for more than two weeks.

Northern Territory Police said in a statement the body is "believed to be that of Claire Hockridge".

Formal identification will take place and the case will be referred to the Coroner, officers said.

Two of Ms Hockridge's companions were found alive earlier this week after extensive search efforts.

The trio became stranded after taking a wrong turn in the outback and managing to get their vehicle stuck in a riverbed.