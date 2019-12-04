Boris Johnson claims everyone can stop talking about Brexit after end of January if he wins General Election

Boris Johnson has claimed everyone can stop talking about Brexit altogether after the end of January, as he believes the UK will be out of the EU by then.

Speaking to Robert Peston, the prime minister has assured the British public if he wins the General Election he will stop talking about the subject of Brexit come January 2020.

He told the ITV News Political Editor: "We will have got Brexit done, and you will find, what will happen is the parliamentary agony will be over, the political agony will be over and the misery and tedium and procrastination that been going on will be over."