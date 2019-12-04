- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson claims everyone can stop talking about Brexit after end of January if he wins General Election
Boris Johnson has claimed everyone can stop talking about Brexit altogether after the end of January, as he believes the UK will be out of the EU by then.
Speaking to Robert Peston, the prime minister has assured the British public if he wins the General Election he will stop talking about the subject of Brexit come January 2020.
He told the ITV News Political Editor: "We will have got Brexit done, and you will find, what will happen is the parliamentary agony will be over, the political agony will be over and the misery and tedium and procrastination that been going on will be over."
If the Conservative Party win a majority at the General Election, they will put their Brexit deal before Parliament once again and if it is passed, Mr Johnson has pledged the UK will be out of the EU by 31 January 2020.
He also rejected the claim he forced MPs to support his deal, otherwise they would be dropped as candidates.
In response to being quizzed whether he had forced MPs to sign up to the Withdrawal Agreement, Mr Johnson said: "The great thing about our deal is that we have it agreed and supported by every single one of the MPs.
"I have not forced them, that's totally unfair, there was absolutely no lobotomy.
- Watch the full interview from 8pm @itvpeston and watch the Peston show at 11.15pm on ITV.