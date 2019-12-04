Elon Musk gives evidence in 'pedo guy' court battle against British diver

Elon Musk left court in LA on Tuesday night after answering more than four hours of questions.

The Tesla chief executive is accused of defaming one of the heroic British divers involved in the daring rescue of a team of young Thai footballers from a flooded cave in 2018.

Musk doesn’t deny he wrote a tweet using the abusive term ‘pedo guy’ after seeing a TV interview given by Vernon Unsworth following the rescue.

The billionaire entrepreneur said he was upset that, unprovoked, Unsworth had criticised efforts by a team of his Space X engineers to build a mini-sub to get the boys out. Mr Unsworth claimed it was a PR stunt.