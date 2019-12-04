Elon Musk gives evidence in 'pedo guy' court battle against British diver

Elon Musk left court in LA tonight after answering more than four hours of questions. Credit: AP

Elon Musk left court in LA tonight after answering more than four hours of questions. He’s accused of defaming one of the hero British drivers involved in the daring rescue of a team of young Thai footballers from a flooded cave in 2018. Musk doesn’t deny he wrote a tweet using the abusive term ‘pedo guy’ after seeing a TV interview given by Vernon Unsworth following the rescue.

The billionaire entrepreneur said he was upset that, unprovoked, Unsworth had criticised efforts by a team of his Space X engineers to build a mini-sub to get the boys out. Mr Unsworth said it was a PR stunt. Musk was at times faltering in his answers, as he skimmed through pages of court papers in huge arch files, looking puzzled by the lawyer’s line of questioning. There were moments when the court broke out in to laughter - like when Musk was elaborating on the professional conman who approached him offering to dig dirt on Mr Unsworth.

