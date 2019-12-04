- ITV Report
-
Elon Musk gives evidence in 'pedo guy' court battle against British diver
- Report by ITV News producer Alex Chandler
Elon Musk left court in LA tonight after answering more than four hours of questions.
He’s accused of defaming one of the hero British drivers involved in the daring rescue of a team of young Thai footballers from a flooded cave in 2018.
Musk doesn’t deny he wrote a tweet using the abusive term ‘pedo guy’ after seeing a TV interview given by Vernon Unsworth following the rescue.
The billionaire entrepreneur said he was upset that, unprovoked, Unsworth had criticised efforts by a team of his Space X engineers to build a mini-sub to get the boys out. Mr Unsworth said it was a PR stunt.
Musk was at times faltering in his answers, as he skimmed through pages of court papers in huge arch files, looking puzzled by the lawyer’s line of questioning.
There were moments when the court broke out in to laughter - like when Musk was elaborating on the professional conman who approached him offering to dig dirt on Mr Unsworth.
"We we’re tricked," he said, "as a professional conman he was quite convincing."
Later he was quoted back a tweet he’d written suggesting he hoped Mr Unsworth would sue him, "Be careful what you wish for" he joked grimly.
The second day of the trial will see more questions for Musk, and likely the first evidence from the man suing him.
Expect a lot of discussion about exactly what you can tweet with out facing the consequences of the law in the days to come.