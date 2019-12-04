Extinction Rebellion protester dressed as bumble bee glues themself to Lib Dems bus in climate change protest

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as bumble bees have targeted the Liberal Democrats campaign, swarming around their battle bus, with one even gluing themself to it in protest against the party's climate policies.

The group said six of its activists had targeted Jo Swinson's battle bus, during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London, to demand that the "climate and ecological emergency is top of the agenda this election".

"The protest, going by the name 'Bee-yond Politics', is being carried out to remind politicians of the irreplaceable biodiversity loss that is a direct result of their poor, irresponsible policy-making," they added.

ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry reported that police arrested one protester after a member of the group super-glued themself to the Lib Dems bus.

Other members of the group swarmed around the bus citing their climate demands.