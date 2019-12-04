- ITV Report
General Election 2019 : What you need to know today
Has fake news landed on your doorstep recently?
It may come in the form of a local newspaper, but only the smallest of small-print at the bottom of the page reveals it's campaign advertising.
All the main political parties have now been warned to stop it by the Society of Editors. Will they heed the warning?
On the day Boris Johnson delivers his Nato address with a Three Musketeers rallying cry the party campaigns will continue at a pace.
The Tories are talking transport, Labour will promise to put £6,700 into household pockets (I guess we'll all need bigger trousers unless it's a cheque) and the Lib Dems are focusing on policies to help young people.
- Boris Johnson is expected to find time amid Nato talks at The Grove hotel to hit the campaign trail - with the Tory focus on security and transport
- Labour's John McDonnell will use a speech in Birmingham to pledge to put a "stop to rip-off Britain" and put more than £6,000 back into households
- Jeremy Corbyn is also expected to be campaigning in the Midlands
- Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will visit a youth centre in south London
- Nigel Farage will be at the second of two back-to-back Brexit Party events in the East Midlands
- Nicola Sturgeon will make Christmas cards at a nursery as she joins the SNP candidate for Midlothian on the campaign trail
Here's more on Wednesday's election headlines:
The view from the campaigns
Paul Brand says the Tories believe Boris Johnson's Nato address will see him compare favourably to Jeremy Corbyn.
Romilly Weeks says John McDonnell's eye-catching offer to voters could help his leader reshape the campaign debate.
Rachel Younger weighs up the impact of the Lib Dems suspending their head of media for sending "incorrect information".
Emma Murphy follows the Nigel Farage smoke fumes as the Brexit Party leader continues his party campaign in the East Midlands.
Analysis: What exactly has Donald Trump said about Boris Johnson?
Donald Trump has said he will “stay out” of the General Election campaign because he does not want to “complicate it”.
(He is a "very stable genius", after all.)
But, apparently unable to resist giving his two cents, just moments later the US president described Boris Johnson as “very capable”.
The president has repeatedly endorsed the prime minister, claiming people call Mr Johnson “Britain’s Trump” because of their similar styles.
Here's a quick reminder on Mr Trump's past praise - and the reaction of the Tory leader and his rivals.
Don't Mention the "B" Word! What other matters matter to voters?
Boris? Battlegrounds? Benefits? Bias?
I think we all know what ITV News Tyne Tees are really hinting at with their new series 'Don't Mention the B Word'.
And of course the next government will be responsible for an awful lot more besides.
So, what other matters matter to voters beyond Brexit? (Sorry, I said it!)
Watch above to find out what Lynn Hughes, from Seaham, cares most about and read here to see what the main party manifestos offer her.
