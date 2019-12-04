General Election 2019 : What you need to know today

Has fake news landed on your doorstep recently?

It may come in the form of a local newspaper, but only the smallest of small-print at the bottom of the page reveals it's campaign advertising.

All the main political parties have now been warned to stop it by the Society of Editors. Will they heed the warning?

On the day Boris Johnson delivers his Nato address with a Three Musketeers rallying cry the party campaigns will continue at a pace.

The Tories are talking transport, Labour will promise to put £6,700 into household pockets (I guess we'll all need bigger trousers unless it's a cheque) and the Lib Dems are focusing on policies to help young people.

ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.