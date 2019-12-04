Harry Dunn's family planning to travel to US in bid to find justice for son

The spokesman for Harry Dunn's family has said his parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, are planning to travel to the US next week in a bid to achieve justice for their son. The spokesman confirmed to ITV News the family has written to The White House requesting a meeting for next week. It comes after protesters gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to campaign for justice in their son's case. His family are calling for Anne Sacoolas, 42, who crashed into Harry’s motorbike then fled to the US after claiming diplomatic immunity, returns to face justice. In a message for Donald Trump, Ms Charles urged: "Put Anne Sacoolas on that plane and get her back to the UK."

Harry Dunn was 19 years old at the time of his death in August. Credit: Handout

Ms Charles continued: "We don't see that it's a difficult thing to do, it's with all due respect to Harry, it was a simple RTA (road traffic accident), a simple RTC (road traffic collision), it's a straightforward thing, it's not difficult and send her back." Harry's Dad, Tim, also adds: "From a father to father, I think you would want the same as us, if it was one of yours." "Please do the right thing for us and send this lady back so we can get some justice," he said.

Harry's parents told ITV News that they are not going anywhere and that their "grieving will have to wait." Ms Charles said: "The proper deep grieving, we're terrified, we know it's going to be horrific, it's going to be going back to the 27th August all over again. "We've lost the last few months of our lives anyway, it's extremely difficult to even believe we're in December, people ask us about Christmas which is, for once of a better expression, a killer."