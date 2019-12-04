John McDonnell claims Labour would save families 'more than £6,700'

Labour's shadow chancellor has said his party wants to "abolish poverty once and for all" within five years, should it win the General Election.

John McDonnell made the statement as he said Labour’s "plan for real change" could save families more than £6,700 a year.

Delivering a speech in Birmingham, Mr McDonnell pledged Labour would replace measures like Universal Credit, whilst increasing the living wage to £10 per hour.

He claimed doing so would give a "pay rise of up to £6,000 a year" for more than seven million people.

He referred to a Channel 4 television documentary, aired earlier this week, in which a family struggling to make ends meet shared their daily experiences living in poverty.

Mr McDonnell said "families are just pushed over the edge" by events like people losing jobs or the death of family members.

He blamed a "soaring" cost of living brought about by "inaction and economic mismanagement by the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats over the past decade" for rising poverty and homelessness.