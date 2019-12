A huge fire has broken out at a Travelodge in Brentford with more than 70 firefighters at the scene.

Ten fire engines are at the hotel in Kew Bridge after the blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning.

According to a Twitter user, who said they were a guest at the hotel, claimed a member of the public had run up and down every corridor warning people to leave.

It is not yet known how the fire started.