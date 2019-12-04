No Time To Die: James Bond trailer released as Daniel Craig returns for last 007 appearance

The wait for 007's return is almost over.

Producers of the James Bond franchise have released the trailer for the forthcoming No Time To Die.

Britain's most famous export will return early next year, starring Daniel Craig in the lead role. It'll be his last time playing the agent.

The latest installment in the franchise follows Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in the tropical paradise of the Caribbean.

With no licence to kill, the spy is taking a well-earned break.

But that peace doesn't last long.