- ITV Report
-
No Time To Die: James Bond trailer released as Daniel Craig returns for last 007 appearance
The wait for 007's return is almost over.
Producers of the James Bond franchise have released the trailer for the forthcoming No Time To Die.
Britain's most famous export will return early next year, starring Daniel Craig in the lead role. It'll be his last time playing the agent.
The latest installment in the franchise follows Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in the tropical paradise of the Caribbean.
With no licence to kill, the spy is taking a well-earned break.
But that peace doesn't last long.
When an old friend and CIA operative, Felix Leiter, turns up asking for help; Bond is brought back into action on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.
Set against a backdrop of increased world militarisation, the film stars Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek and includes screenwriting by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who made her name with hit sitcom Fleabag.
The enthralling trailer brings the high octane car chases, the gunfire and the glamour fans of the franchise have come to love and expect.
His mission takes Bond uncomfortably close to his replacement within the British Secret Service - and even closer to being killed.
Filmed on location in Italy, Jamaica, Norway and London - as well as the 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios - the movie sees Bond take on a series of stunts, including an jaw-dropping death-defying motorbike jump over a picturesque stone-flagged town.
The trailer ends with Bond in driver's seat of the Aston Martin taking heavy gun fire but protected by bulletproof glass, before he releases enormous machine guns from the slick car's headlights.
The on-screen conflicts aren't the only ones to be part of the film.
Director Danny Boyle walked out midway through production, citing "creative differences".
The drop-out saw the latest installment have its release date pushed back on more than one occasion.
It's now set to hit screens across the United Kingdom on Thursday 2 April 2020.