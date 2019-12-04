Police release new photo of man after boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom

Police have released a new photograph of a man wanted in connection to a young boy who was sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder. Credit: PA

Police have released a new photograph of a man wanted in connection to a young boy who was sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder. Officers were called to a residential address in Ickenham, Hillingdon, shortly after midnight following reports a man had gained entry to the property. The Metropolitan Police said there were no signs of forced entry, but that a man had entered the child's bedroom and sexually assaulted him.

The suspect then fled the scene after the young boy told him he would phone the police, detectives said. Police had previously released a black-and-white image of a man, but have now issued a colour photo taken at a local underground station. The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. The victim, whose age has not been given to protect his identity, is being supported by officers.

The earlier image police released of the man they are seeking Credit: Scotland Yard/PA