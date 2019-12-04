Princess Anne responds with a shrug as the Queen gestures her after greeting US president Donald Trump

Princess Anne responded with a shrug when the Queen gestured her after greeting US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Tuesday evening.

The world leader was invited to meet the royals at Buckingham Palace as part of Nato's 70th anniversary summit held in London.

In footage from the event, Princess Anne is seen standing away from the President after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles shake his hand.

It is the second video to emerge from the event at Buckingham Palace.

The royal was also seen in conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who appear to mock the US leader.