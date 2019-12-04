Sam Mendes' 1917 takes the war movie genre into new territory with astonishing effect

It is not often the filmmaking technique dominates conversation about a new movie. But director Sam Mendes' audacious telling of a World War One story, 1917, is such a film.

Choosing to do it so it appears as one long shot, done in one take, the action continual and the camera taking us along with each step of the two main protagonists, was a complex and time consuming project.

Every second of filming had to be meticulously worked out, rehearsed again and again, with nearly a mile of trenches built to accommodate the action.

Renowned cinematographer Roger Deakins even had to build a new camera to facilitate some of the scenes - this was a war movie taking the genre into new territory.

With astonishing effect.