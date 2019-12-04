Wednesday's weather: A foggy and frosty start for many

A foggy and in places frosty start to Wednesday with the fog and frosty slowly clearing, although for some it may stay rather murky into the afternoon.

Where the fog clears the crisp winter sunshine will make an appearance but it will continue to feel chilly.

Further north across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the far north of England we'll see an area of rain, sinking slowly southeastwards.

Behind it, skies will brighten but it will be breezy, with scattered blustery showers across western Scotland.

Despite this it won't be as cold here with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 F).