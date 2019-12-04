World leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald Trump at Nato summit

Nato leaders appeared to mock Donald Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception.

A huddle which included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Princess Anne was filmed apparently gossiping about the US President's unorthodox style on Tuesday night, although Mr Trump was not mentioned by name.

During the casual chat, as the leaders sipped drinks, Mr Johnson can be heard asking French President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says: "He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top."