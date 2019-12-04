Worst street for broadband speed ‘more than 800 times slower than fastest’

The UK’s worst street for broadband speed is more than 800 times slower than the fastest, an annual survey has found.

Kingsclere in Huntington, York, was identified as having an average speed of 0.22 megabits per second (Mbps), 830 times slower than Darwin Street in Livingston, Scotland, where average speeds stand at 182.52Mbps, according to uSwitch.com.

The results mean that a two-hour HD film on Netflix would take more than 65 hours to download in Kingsclere, whereas it would be a small wait of less than five minutes for residents in Darwin Street.

Similarly, a 45-minute HD TV show would require 24 hours to download for those living in Kingsclere, while in Darwin Street it would take under two minutes.