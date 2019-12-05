Edible coffee cups trialled on international flights

A New Zealand airline is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "disposable cups" and is trialling edible coffee cups.

The cups are being brought in by Air New Zealand in a battle against waste.

The Kiwi flag carrier, which serves more than eight million cups of coffee a year, says the cups are vanilla-flavoured and leak proof.

The airline added they can double as a dessert bowl.

The airline has been using compostable plant-based cups, but now says its new plan will "remove these totally from landfills".

It said the cups have been a "big hit with customers".