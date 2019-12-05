- ITV Report
Edible coffee cups trialled on international flights
A New Zealand airline is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "disposable cups" and is trialling edible coffee cups.
The cups are being brought in by Air New Zealand in a battle against waste.
The Kiwi flag carrier, which serves more than eight million cups of coffee a year, says the cups are vanilla-flavoured and leak proof.
The airline added they can double as a dessert bowl.
The airline has been using compostable plant-based cups, but now says its new plan will "remove these totally from landfills".
It said the cups have been a "big hit with customers".
The airline is now seeking to roll a trial out further and is looking at options to do so.
The company which developed the cup for Air New Zealand, Twiice, said the cup will not crumble like a biscuit, and will "stay crisp at least as long as it takes to drink your coffee, and longer".
