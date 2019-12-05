Beagle Luigi crowned pet slimming champion after giving up Sunday dinners

A formerly beefy Beagle has been crowned top dog after shedding a third of his body weight. Luigi, whose love of Sunday dinners saw him bulge to almost 5st, shaved eight inches off his waist in six months after being put through a rigorous workout regime by a fitness club for pets. The five-year-old was awarded his title by animal charity PDSA’s Pet Fit Club after reaching 3st 3lb – the perfect weight for his breed – after his huge appetite saw him balloon to almost 40% over his ideal weight and threatened his health. Luigi’s diet and exercise challenge included spending more time outside for walks and cutting out his intake of extra food and treats. His owner Perrie Eedy, 28, said: “His love of roast dinners was entirely my fault, I love them myself. As a treat I would give him a bit of carrot or some beef. I thought I was being kind.

Luigi today, right, is a shadow of his former self, left Credit: PDSA/PA

“Since overhauling Luigi’s diet and exercise regime, the change we’ve seen in him has been unbelievable, he’s a different dog now. “At first the weight came off slowly, but after a couple of months of being strict and really sticking to it, we noticed a big difference in him and his body shape.” Miss Eedy, from Newport, South Wales, said her dog’s fitness regime also had a positive effect on herself and husband Matt Jordan, 35. She said: “We spend more time outdoors exploring new places with him now, and it’s helped me with my exercise too as I go out on runs and long bike rides with him. “He has totally transformed from the dog we used to drag out on walks before, he’s often running well ahead of us now.” But Luigi’s weight-loss journey was not without hiccups. Miss Eedy said: “We got married earlier this year and put Luigi in a home boarding kennel for a few nights, but while he was there he managed to break into the locked utility room where the food was kept.

Luigi piled on the pounds with a love of Sunday dinners Credit: PDSA/PA