Boris Johnson pictured using Huawei phone despite security concerns

Boris Johnson has appeared on national television using a Huawei smartphone, despite ongoing security concerns around the Chinese company.

The prime minister used what appeared to be a Huawei P20 to take a selfie with presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughy.

The use of the phone comes in the midst of a heated debate around the company and allegations of its close links to the Chinese state – critics have argued that Huawei’s telecoms equipment could be used to spy on people in the West – something the company has always denied.

A Conservative spokesman subsequently denied the phone was the Prime Minister’s.

But on the show Willoughby said Mr Johnson reappeared after his interview and “he whipped his phone out and he took a selfie” to which Schofield replied: “But he didn’t know he had to press the button…”