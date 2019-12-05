Boris Johnson says there is a 'big trust issue' in politics as he gives 'rock solid guarantee' the NHS is not for sale

Boris Johnson has rebuffed questions over his trustworthiness while being interviewed on This Morning, saying the public has lost trust in the whole of politics because of the failure to deliver Brexit.

Interviewed on the ITV daytime show, the Prime Minister blamed a "broken" Parliament once again for the UK not leaving the EU on October 31.

"I think that is basically because after three-and-a-half years we haven't got done what we told the people we would do in 2016," he said.

Mr Johnson gave Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby a "rock solid guarantee" that no part of the NHS would be sold off, dismissing Labour's claims the health service was "on the table" in trade talks with the US as "complete nonsense".

"Instead, what we are doing, as a One Nation Conservative government, we're investing massively in the NHS," he said.

The Prime Minister defended the proposal of taxing would-be NHS workers coming from the European Union after Brexit, saying people coming to the UK "should make a contribution".