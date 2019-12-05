Jeremy Corbyn denies making Labour a 'refuge' for anti-Semites

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected claims he made the Labour party a "welcoming refuge" for anti-Semites. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected claims he made the Labour party a "welcoming refuge" for anti-Semites, amid renewed accusations the party has failed to deal with the issue. Lawyers for the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) said 70 Labour staffers past and present have given sworn testimony into an official inquiry by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into anti-Semitism in the party. According to a leaked copy of its submission to the inquiry, the JLM said Labour was “no longer a safe space” for Jewish people or those who stood up against anti-Semitism.

“Since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour Party, he has made the party a welcoming refuge for anti-Semites,” it said. “He has done that in a number of ways, including by publicly supporting anti-Semites and anti-Semitic tropes. The Labour Party is cast in his image.” Corbyn was asked about the claims during election campaigning today. He said: "I completely reject that." "When I became leader of the party there were no processes in place to deal with anti-Semitism. "We introduced an education process, so that party members understood the hurt that can be caused by (it)... I think we've got processes in place that have improved it a great deal."

Jeremy Corbyn on an election campaign visit to Fulbridge Academy, Peterborough Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

James Libson, a lawyer representing JLM, said their submission included evidence there were inappropriate links between Corbyn's office and the parties investigating the anti-Semitism. "There has been interference and that interference has unfortunately become institutional," he said. “Institutional in the sense that people affiliated with the leader’s office – and now in the actual unit that are investigating – and that at a more basic level, information is passing between the leader’s office and investigating unit.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has said an anti-Semitic ‘poison’ has taken root in Labour Party. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA