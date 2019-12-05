Emotional testimony during court battle from British diver Elon Musk called ‘pedo guy’

For two days now British cave diver Vernon Unsworth has been sitting just feet away from Elon Musk listening to him give evidence in court in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, it was his turn to speak.

Mr Unsworth is suing the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla cars and Space X for defamation.

The case centres around a tweet Elon Musk posted as the world watched the daring rescue of a team of Thai boy footballers from deep inside a flooded cave.

Musk issued the tweet after Mr Unsworth suggested his offer of a small submarine to help with the rescue was a PR stunt.

The social media post was the centre piece of Wednesday’s evidence.