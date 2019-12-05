- ITV Report
-
Emotional testimony during court battle from British diver Elon Musk called ‘pedo guy’
- Article by ITV News Washington Editor Alex Chandler
For two days now British cave diver Vernon Unsworth has been sitting just feet away from Elon Musk listening to him give evidence in court in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, it was his turn to speak.
Mr Unsworth is suing the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla cars and Space X for defamation.
The case centres around a tweet Elon Musk posted as the world watched the daring rescue of a team of Thai boy footballers from deep inside a flooded cave.
Musk issued the tweet after Mr Unsworth suggested his offer of a small submarine to help with the rescue was a PR stunt.
The social media post was the centre piece of Wednesday’s evidence.
Mr Unsworth was asked what hearing that he’d been called "pedo guy" (the American spelling of course, since Mr Musk writes in US English) meant to him.
"I took it to mean I was being branded a paedophile," he told the court.
What about the emotional impact, continued the lawyer?
At this point, Mr Unsworth’s composure faltered.
To an absolutely silent courtroom, his voice breaking with emotion he said: "Feels raw, humiliated, ashamed, dirtied.
"Effectively from day one I was given a life sentence without parole.
"At times I feel very vulnerable.
"It hurts to talk about it especially when I am back in the UK.
"I feel sometimes isolated.
"I tried to deal with it on my own I tried to bottle it up."
He added he has good days and bad days.
Asked about the MBE he was awarded following his role in helping to bring out all 12 of the boys and their coach alive, he said he almost didn’t go to Buckingham Palace for the investiture, but it meant a lot to his family to be there.
During the first day of the trial on Tuesday, Mr Musk appeared in court to deny “pedo guy” was an allegation of paedophilia.
The billionaire dismissed it as a Twitter insult between two men having a row.
Mr Musk insisted the phrase “pedo guy” was commonly used in his native South Africa and meant “creepy old guy” and not that Mr Unsworth was a paedophile.
Mr Unsworth will be back in the witness chair again on Thursday to conclude his evidence before the jury retire to consider their verdict and just how big any damages might be should they decide he was indeed defamed by Elon Musk.