Former Labour MP Joan Ryan urges people not to vote for Jeremy Corbyn

Former Labour MP Joan Ryan has become the latest former party member to urge people not to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in next week's General Election. Ms Ryan quit the Labour party in February and blamed the "entryism" from the far left for changes that she felt meant she could no longer vote for the party she joined 40 years ago

The former MP accused Mr Corbyn of not being a "legitimate member" of the Labour Party and said voting him into Number 10 posed a "huge risk".

"I'm not here to tell people how they should vote, I'm simply here to say, 'I'm not voting for Jeremy Corbyn'," she told ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener.

Ms Ryan did not say who she would be voting for in the election on December 12 but said putting her mark against another candidate would be "a very conflicting thing to do when you have always voted Labour."

She continued: "But I have come to the conclusion I definitely do that [not vote Labour], because I think you have to stand by your values, stand by your principle and stand by your country."