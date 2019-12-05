France set for largest national strike action in decades

Workers from across the public transport sector, teachers, hospital staff and many others are taking industrial action to protest about plans to overhaul France's retirement system. Credit: AP

France has been brought to a standstill as thousands of workers across the country take parts in the country's biggest strike in decades. Workers from across the public transport sector, teachers, hospital staff and many others are taking industrial action to protest about plans to overhaul France's retirement system. Workers are angry at President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to streamline the country’s 42 state pension systems, fearing they will have to work longer and earn less upon retirement. The walkout is expected to hit the transport system hardest as flights, trains and buses suffer cancellations, and most of the Paris subway system comes to a halt. Some schools have also been closed.

Some tourists cancelled travel plans to France in anticipation of the strikes, as police said it will deploy thousands of extra officers to help the country cope. Easyjet, British Airways and Ryanair have also opted to cancel many of their flights to and from France. Air France said around 30% of its domestic flights would be cancelled. No tickets are available on Eurostar trains until Tuesday, with the company saying it had cancelled almost 100 services between now and then. Workers at the national railway SNCF stopped work on Wednesday evening while other services planned to shut down on Thursday morning for an indefinite period. Protesters are planning to march on Paris, with police warning there could be possible violence and damage to businesses. All businesses, cafes and restaurants along the route have been ordered to close.

Travel networks across the country have been hit hard by the strikes. Credit: AP

Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral. Paris police chief Didier Lallement said 6,000 police officers would be deployed around the city, amid fears that yellow vest protest groups and extremist troublemakers could join the action. The Eiffel Tower is warning tourists to delay a visit to the famous monument because the strike will disrupt access on Thursday. The Louvre Museum said its opening on Thursday may be delayed and some viewing rooms may be closed.

Unions across the country have taken part in the strike. Credit: AP

Hotels across Paris reported receiving numerous cancellations ahead of the strike, as wary tourists eyed closing transport routes and decided to skip their Paris trips. The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains to be cancelled. The French government said 55 per cent of teachers would be on strike on Thursday and hospitals will also be affected.