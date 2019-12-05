How much have the political parties spent on Facebook this election?

Come on Conservatives we know you’re flush with cash so why aren’t you spending it?

The Tories simply aren’t buying on Facebook like they did in 2017.

In the last 30 days the Conservatives have spent just £222,000 on the platform small change compared with the last election when they registered spending of £2.1 million.

We know they aren’t short of money, their latest weekly donations showed an income of £3.5m between 20-26 November, according to the Electoral Commission.

Of course they might be about to render this copy redundant and bombard voters with a whopping online campaign but if they don’t it would mark an extraordinary change of political tactics.