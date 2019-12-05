HSBC plans to double overdraft charges to 40%

The new charges will take effect from spring 2020. Credit: PA

HSBC plans to introduce charges of 39.9% on overdrafts, prompting fears high fees for going into the red could become the "new normal". The new charges will take effect from March 14, 2020, following in the footsteps of Nationwide Building Society. The new fees are a steep rise from the maximum 19.9% charged to some of the bank's overdraft customers.

What is the bank planning to change?

Industry observers have expressed concern about the new charges. Credit: PA

An overhaul of HSBC's charging policy will also remove a £5 daily fee for going into an unarranged overdraft and introduce an interest-free £25 buffer on Bank Account and Advance accounts, providing leeway for those going slightly overdrawn. The bank has said seven in ten customers will be better off under the new scheme, but declined to go into further detail. HSBC's new charging structure follows the Financial Conduct Authority unveiling plans to clamp down on complex overdraft charging structures, with new legislation meaning providers must show costs with a simple annual rate to shake up the "dysfunctional" overdraft market.

Customers will be charged up to 40% for going into an unplanned overdraft. Credit: PA