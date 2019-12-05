Labour vows to limit class sizes to 30 children as part of education overhaul

Labour has pledged to cap primary school class sizes should it win the general election. Credit: PA

Labour has pledged to cap primary school class sizes should it win the general election. The party has promised to recruit nearly 20,000 more teachers while ensuring around 25,000 currently unqualified staff are full trained within Labour's first term. Labour has also promised a £7bn fund for school buildings to help repair buildings and install new safety measures such as sprinklers.

It would also fund more time for lesson planning and professional development for teachers, the party added. Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said Labour would "close the gap in funding" for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. She added Labour would reverse cuts to the pupil premium and boost spending on it above inflation to support the most disadvantaged pupils. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) economic think tank has previously said that Labour’s proposals would mean a 15% (14.6%) real-terms increase in per pupil funding over the next three years.

Ms Rayner said: "We will invest in record per pupil funding, restore the pupil premium and close the gap in support for children with special educational needs and disabilities, to give every child the support they need. “The Tories cannot be trusted to do this. They have slashed school funding for the first time in a generation, leaving pupils taught by unqualified teachers, crammed into super-sized classes, and not receiving the support they need." General secretary of the NAHT (National Association of Head Teachers) Paul Whiteman said school budgets “are at breaking point”. While he welcomed the investment promised by Labour, he added more must be done to increase teacher numbers in order to keep up with the number of pupils.

