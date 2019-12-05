Nancy Pelosi authorises drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Ms Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Ms Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.

She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Ms Pelosi said.