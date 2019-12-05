NSPCC warns Facebook of becoming ‘one-stop grooming shop’ over encryption plans

The NSPCC has warned Facebook that it risks becoming a “one-stop grooming shop” if it presses ahead with plans to encrypt across all its messaging services. Facebook is considering end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct – on top of WhatsApp, which is already encrypted – but there has been deep concern that the move could prevent child abusers being caught. Out of 9,259 instances where police in England and Wales said they know the platform used in child abuse image and online child sexual offences, just over 4,000 were carried out on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

The data – obtained by the charity from freedom of information requests to police forces between April 2018 and 2019 – shows that 22% were reported on Instagram, followed by 19% on Facebook or Facebook Messenger. Only 3% (299 instances) were from WhatsApp, which the NSPCC says highlights how difficult it becomes to detect crimes on an end-to-end encrypted platform. The charity believes criminals will be able to carry out more serious child abuse on Facebook’s apps undetected without needing to lure them off to encrypted platforms, if it goes ahead with changes. “Instead of working to protect children and make the online world they live in safer, Facebook is actively choosing to give offenders a place to hide in the shadows and risks making itself a one-stop grooming shop,” said Andy Burrows, NSPCC’s head of child safety online policy.

Charity wants no end-to-end encryption for messages going to or coming from children’s accounts Credit: Peter Byrne/PA