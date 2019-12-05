Plastic rubbish trapping and killing hermit crabs, study finds

More than half a million hermit crabs have been killed by becoming trapped in plastic debris on two remote islands, researchers said.

Scientists conducted surveys across a range of sites on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean, where they recorded 508,000 trapped crabs, and Henderson Island in the Pacific, where 61,000 were found.

The numbers falling foul of debris such as plastic bottles is equivalent to one to two crabs per square metre of beach, a significant percentage of the population.

The problem is likely to be widespread on islands worldwide, seriously affecting hermit crab populations, the researchers said.

The study was led by the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) at the University of Tasmania and included researchers from London’s Natural History Museum and the Two Hands Project community science organisation.

The researchers have previously revealed that Cocos and Henderson Islands are littered with millions of pieces of plastic.

Now their research has found that the piles of plastic pollution on island beaches create both a physical barrier for the crabs to navigate and a series of potential deadly traps.

Hermit crabs do not have a shell of their own, instead seeking out available empty shells.

Because dead crabs trapped in the plastic debris send out a chemical signal to others of their species advertising an available shell, more are attracted to the deadly trap in a “gruesome chain reaction”, the experts said.